WWE RAW draws highest viewership in more than two years following SummerSlam

The ratings for WWE RAW last night are in, and the show brought in big numbers following SummerSlam 2022.

WWE held its annual SummerSlam Premium Live Event this past Saturday night at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as they clashed in a wild Last Man Standing Match in the main event for the undisputed world title.

SummerSlam was a show that was seemingly well receivedd by fans, and the hype appeared to carry over to last night's episode of RAW.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, last night's edition of the red brand brought in 2.230 million viewers and garnered a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

Showbuzz Daily reports that the average of 2.230 million viewers is the highest for RAW since March 16, 2020, which was the first episode during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happened on last night's episode of WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and announced that she suffered a separated shoulder during her loss against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai attacked Lynch backstage. WWE then announced that The Man will be out of action for several months.

Iyo Sky wrestled her first main roster singles match against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, but the match ended in a DQ. Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair brawled with Bayley, Sky, and Kai after the match.

AJ Styles and Ciampa won Triple Threat matches and battled each other to determine the number one contender for Bobby Lasley's United States Championship. Ciampa emerged victorious, and it was announced that Lashley will defend the US Title against him on next week's edition of RAW.

In the main event, The Usos successfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Mysterios. Edge accidentally hit Dominik with a Spear after the match before chasing Finn Balor through the crowd.

