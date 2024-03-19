WWE Hall of Famer professes he is a fan of Sami Zayn (Exclusive)

Despite Sami Zayn receiving some backlash over the last week due to his win over Chad Gable, a WWE Hall of Famer has confessed that he is a fan of the former Tag Team Champion.

The Hall of Famer in question, Teddy Long, recently discussed whether Sami Zayn has what it takes to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania and take the Intercontinental title. While only time will tell who prevails, Long stated that Sami was an exceptionally hard worker, something which has made the Hall of Famer admire him immensely.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran said:

"I can't say whether he is the person to dethrone him, you know what I mean. But I would like to know that he would be the guy to dethrone him. I think, congratulations to Sami Zayn, and the reason I say that man, I am a Sami Zayn fan. The reason I am a Sami Zayn fan man, Sami Zayn is a hard worker. He steps in that ring and gives one hundred percent everytime he steps in there. He sells, he makes you believe in him, you know what I mean. So Sami Zayn does his job, and I think it's just good for him man, and congratulations to him." [2:10 onwards]

Bill Apter does not think Sami Zayn can dethrone the WWE Intercontinental Champion

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Sami is not at the stage where he will be able to convincingly take down the Ring General.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Sami is over, popular. He is over, so popular, he really is. But I don't see him as the guy to dethrone Gunther. I think it has gotta be somebody more powerful." [3:14 onwards]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Sami Zayn in WWE.

