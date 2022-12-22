Performing in WWE can leave a lasting effect on your body, a Hall of Famer who gave plenty to the business recently went through hip replacement surgery, that being The Godfather.

The 61-year-old legend wrestled on and off for the company for more than 8 years and, during that time, won multiple championships as well as went against top stars like The Undertaker, Triple H, and Bret Hart.

Following his successful hip surgery earlier this week, the former Intercontinental Champion took to Facebook as he gave his adoring fans an update on his physical well-being.

"Hip replacement surgery went real well. And I will say that morphine is a hell of a drug." posted the Hall of Famer

The Godfather's wrestling career spanned more than 15 years, leading to his time in the ring being immortalized in 2016 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Godfather on the time he wanted to quit WWE

Despite being loyal to Vince McMahon for many years, the Hall of Famer had enough of how he was being booked in the early 2000s when he was part of the faction 'Right To Censor', a gimmick that was completely opposite to his persona during the attitude era.

During a recent interview with Title Match Network, The Godfather explained why he was ready to quit the company in 2002.

"That was a culture shock when he told me I wasn’t going to be The Godfather anymore. But he says ‘I’m gunna put you in this group, I’m gunna poke fun at this group that’s censoring this and that, then I’m gunna try and get you back out there as Godfather’. But it never happened. I was ready to quit, the day they put me in the ‘RTC’, I was like ‘I’m outta here Vince’. As soon as they took the straps (titles) of us, I’m like ‘I’m outta here Vince’." [From 0:07 to 0:45] H/T Sportskeeda

Watch the full interview below:

However, he was eventually released by WWE a few months later, in December 2002, and he would not make another appearance for the next 3 years.

