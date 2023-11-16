WWE Hall of Famer questions whether Vince McMahon tried to prove a point by selling millions of his shares

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has commented on Vince McMahon selling a lot of shares, wondering whether it was done to prove a point.

The global wrestling juggernaut was acquired by Endeavor this year and merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. In an official SEC filing, the company cited McMahon as a potential financial liability. Furthermore, the filing stated that he could open the company to "additional scrutiny or otherwise exacerbate the other risks described herein." Soon after, it was reported that Vince sold over eight million of his TKO shares.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon selling his shares and whether he did it in retaliation to being called a risk factor.

"Just in terms of timing, it was announced that Vince McMahon is a risk, then he sells 8 million shares. Do you think that was a response? Do you think that was a — 'Oh, I'm a risk, am I? Well, screw you, I'm gonna dump a bunch of stock on the market and see how you feel about that.' ... It's just a thought. I don't know that Vince is bitter that way," said Bischoff. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Eric Bischoff says Vince McMahon doesn't surprise him anymore

Many people regard Vince as the greatest wrestling promoter of all time, as he ran the world's largest pro wrestling organization for many years. He's also created a lot of stars and changed the landscape of the entire industry.

His biggest competition was WCW, which he ended up buying in 2001. Eric Bischoff had an executive role in the promotion, and after its demise, he jumped over to WWE.

On his podcast, Bischoff commented further on the TKO stock selloff by stating that Vince McMahon no longer surprises him.

Eric Bischoff also compared the latter to former WCW owner Ted Turner, stating that they both had similar upbringings and they became visionaries.

