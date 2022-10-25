WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Bayley and Bianca Belair being in the main event of RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Lita shared her thoughts on Bianca Belair and Bayley's main eventing on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Role Model and Bianca locked horns for the second time this month but in a non-title match. The duo earlier faced off at Extreme Rules when Belair retained her title in a Ladder Match. Bayley was able to get a victory this time around after Nikki Cross returned to cause chaos.

Taking it to Twitter, Lita expressed her happiness about the women headlining the flagship show.

"Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?"- she tweeted

Lita was one of the first two women to main the event Monday Night RAW. She took on Stephanie McMahon on August 21st, 2000 episode following an intense feud surrounding the WWE Women's Championship.

She was also involved in the second ever all-female main event of RAW as she faced off against archrival Trish Stratus in 2004.

Bayley became the first woman to pin Bianca Belair in nearly a year

Bianca Belair is currently on one of the most dominant runs of all time. The EST of WWE recently surpassed 200 days as RAW Women's Champion and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Bayley's victory against Belair on RAW was the latter's first pinfall loss in over a year. Her last singles loss via pinfall came in November 2021 when she was defeated by Becky Lynch.

The former NXT star then went on to a thrilling undefeated run where she defeated the likes of Doudrop, Carmella and even Becky to capture the title at WrestleMania 38.

However, Vince Russo believes that the current RAW Women's Champion is slowing down and getting stale.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his issues with WWE's booking of Bianca Belair:

"Absolutely. She's a stallion. She's special, she's a freak of nature. We have put her over to the moon. But if you don't have a character and a storyline, you're just another wrestler on the roster. And they all become just another wrestler on the roster," said Russo. (14:06 - 14:31)

Bianca has been involved in a feud with Bayley ever since the latter made her return to WWE. While the duo have already faced off against each other on multiple occasions, this week's victory could mean that the Role Model gets another shot at Belair's title.

