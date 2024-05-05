WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Bayley and Naomi paying tribute to him at Backlash

A WWE Hall of Famer has reacted to Bayley and Naomi seemingly paying tribute to his legendary tag team by hitting their move during Backlash 2024. The Role Model defended her WWE Women's Championship against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match tonight. Towards the end of the match, Stratton set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on both of her opponents.

However, Naomi and Bayley dodged the move and then teamed up to hit a move on Stratton. Michael Cole referred to the move as a "double neckbreaker" on the broadcast, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed it was The Dudley Boyz' 3D finisher on social media.

"That aint no double team neck breaker! Thats a f*n 3D!!! Love it!! 🤓", he wrote.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. She battled her former Damage CTRL stablemate, IYO SKY, at The Show of Shows. The Role Model defeated The Genius of The Sky via pinfall to become WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking of Damage CTRL, the heel faction was drafted to RAW this past week. The faction will be in action tonight as The Kabuki Warriors defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.