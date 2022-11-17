WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman taking a shot at "flippy flipper" following his victory at Crown Jewel.

The Monster of All Monsters collided with Omos at the event and won via pinfall after delivering a powerslam. Following the bout, the former Universal Champion took to Twitter to brag about the match and received a ton of backlash from fans and fellow wrestlers for his comments.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on the matter, praising Braun Strowman and Omos for putting up a stellar match at WWE Crown Jewel.

“That’s [the comment] just gonna stir up a hornet’s nest. And I think they went out and did a hell of a job. And they should be applauded, because I’m sure a lot of people thought that match was gonna stink up the house… and they went out there and pulled it off. So giving yourself a pat on the back? Hell yeah, man," said Booker. (H/T 411mania.com)

Booker T advises Braun Strowman to stay away from heat

The Monster of All Monsters vs. The Nigerian Giant had low expectations going into the event, but the two stars managed to put on a decent match.

On the same podcast episode, Booker T, recollecting his own experience, advised Braun Strowman to avoid saying things that would later land him in trouble.

"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone out to the ring and you know, come through the curtain and go, 'Follow that, please! If you can, do it.' [...] So yeah, I get that. But you know, stay away from any heat as far as stirring up a hornet’s nest with these young guys, and what they go out there and do. Because I stir up enough hornet’s nest for everybody," the Hall of Famer added. (H/T 411mania.com)

Braun Strowman is part of the SmackDown World Cup, with the winner earning a shot at the Intercontinental Championship against GUNTHER. The Monster of All Monsters has held the title before, and it'll be interesting to see if he can do so again.

