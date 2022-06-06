WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Edge's latest post, teases joining The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has reacted to being teased as a potential member of Edge's faction, Judgement Day.

Previously, the Rated-R Superstar posted a picture of his wife, hinting that she might join the stable in the near future. Alongside Phoenix, he also posted photos of other WWE stars including Shinsuke Nakamura, Paige, Tommaso Ciampa, WWE commentator Corey Graves, and more.

In reaction to her husband's post on Instagram, The Glamazon made an interesting comment indicating that she may be interested.

Check out Beth Pheonix's reaction to Edge's post:

Beth Phoenix reacts to the Rated-R Superstar's post

As of now, Judgment Day is yet to add a fourth member. However, Edge and Phoenix have previously worked together on WWE programming.

Bill Apter named two Superstars who would be the perfect fit for Edge's stable

Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently named two WWE Superstars who he thinks would be the perfect fit for Judgement Day.

Apter revealed that he would like to see former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss as the two members of the group.

The Hall of Fame journalist mentioned that Wyatt would be a perfect pick for the faction as he had already portrayed himself as a dark character in the past. Apter said:

"If he [Bray Wyatt] comes back I feel it will be WWE. Perhaps he will join Edge and his new group. He would fit that mold perfectly and maybe he should try to get Miss Bliss [Alexa Bliss] in as well. He should be The Fiend."

Wyatt, formerly known as The Fiend, also recently teased his return to the professional wrestling industry. The former Wyatt Family leader took to Twitter to write:

"Patience. It's almost time."

Check out Bray Wyatt's tweet below:

The Judgement Day will be against AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

