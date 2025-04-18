WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Gunther's words about Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently had some interesting things to say about former CEO Vince McMahon. His words were validated by Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who believes he is right on the money.

Gunther had a short period where he worked under Vince McMahon in WWE when he first made it to the main roster in 2022. However, he believes that this period was filled with indecision and a lack of direction for him. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, these comments were presented to Teddy Long.

When asked about whether this all rang true, Teddy, who had worked closely with Vince McMahon, did not waste a second to affirm it.

"Yes!" said Teddy Long. [7:44 onwards]

Veteran journalist Bill Apter was also asked if these comments surprised him, to which he said that back when McMahon was in charge, nothing was for sure.

"No. Back when Vince was there, nothing was for sure unless it was for sure." [7:51 onwards]

Bill Apter recently talked about another WWE star

Apart from talking about Gunther, Apter recently shared his thoughts about Naomi's character in the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran journalist was apparently pleased with Naomi's arc. Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he stated that one can feel the heat.

"You can feel the heat. Just, Naomi's gone completely psychotic. She is a psycho in the ring, and I love what she's doing. Jade Cargill is doing absolutely great. I think it's gonna be a thrown-out match. It's not gonna be the end of the feud here. I they are gonna go crazy on each other." [3:48 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Naomi down the line in WWE.

