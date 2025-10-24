WWE Hall of Famer reacts after being named as underrated, alongside The Undertaker and Kane

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is undoubtedly one of the most popular names in the wrestling industry. The legend is known for leaving his mark as one of the most dominant names in the entire globe and has managed to accomplish some of the biggest accolades during his time in the industry.In a recent interview, wrestling legend JBL listed some of the most underrated big men ever in wrestling. Among the list of names that included the likes of The Undertaker, Kane, Stan Hansen, Bruiser Body, the veteran also named Mark Henry and Vader among the top 5 in the list. JBL also named a few honorable mentions, including legends like Vader, Otto Wanz, Don Leo Jonathan, and Kevin Nash.The 54-year-old legend is a former World Champion and is considered to be one of the greatest names ever to step foot and dominate his opponents in the squared circle. However, he was undoubtedly underrated during his time in the industry and wasn’t given a lot of opportunities to make it to the top of the roster.Mark Henry reacted to JBL’s list in a recent post on Twitter/X. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that he was honored to be a part of the list along with such legendary names.“I’m so honored just to have my name mentioned on the list with these big men. So honored. @DerekSabato”Mark Henry slammed WWE recentlyThe ticket prices of WWE shows have been soaring to the skies, and millions around the world have been missing being able to go to the shows live. In a recent interview with TMZ, Mark Henry slammed the company for the rising ticket prices, stating that WWE must lower the ticket prices very soon.&quot;They need to lower the damn prices. Like, I grew up going to wrestling with my grandmother, and my grandmother was poor, but she saved her money, and she would go to wrestling [show] when I was 9, 12, 13 years old it was like $8. The grandma taking her grandchild to wrestling is almost over, because my grandmother, if she was alive today, she could not afford to take me even into the nosebleeds. She couldn't afford to pay $250 for a ticket,&quot; he stated.While the company has shown no signs of dropping the prices once again, time will tell if WWE has any concessions in the prices planned.