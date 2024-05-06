WWE Hall of Famer reacts to rumors of The Rock's unusual practices (Exclusive)

Recent rumors about The Rock have prompted a reaction from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Over the last few days, The Rock has been the target of several accusations regarding his upcoming film, Red One. Although he is considered to be very professional, the accusations state that his tardiness heavily impacted the schedule of the movie, which is now set to be released in November. Rumors also stated that he had some rather strange practices, with one example being that he urinated in bottles on set.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked to comment on the topic. Teddy explained that such complications could be natural in an entertainment product while also stating that The Rock was not difficult to work with at all.

"No, not at all. Well, I mean, you know, I guess when you can get 23 million dollars a picture, you can be difficult." [2:00 onwards]

Veteran Journalist Bill Apter also added that these issues could be helpful in building his on-screen heel personality.

"It's always the thing in Hollywood to say, 'Whether you write something good about me or bad about me, spell my name right.' This kind of negative publicity, especially if he comes back as a heel, which he will, just enhances this. And peeing in that bottle, I mean I don't have to tell you how many wrestlers have done that..." [2:11 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer was very supportive of The Rock

According to Teddy Long, The Brahma Bull had always been extremely professional in his conduct in the past.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer recounted his experience working with The Rock. He firmly stated that he does not believe the recent reports and accusations against the veteran.

"Like I said man. I don't know where that information came from. I have known Rock quite a while. He is real professional, man. He has always been like that in my eyesight. So I just don't believe that." [2:40 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen if The Rock will respond to these rumors as well.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.