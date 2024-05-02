UFL co-owner Dwayne Johnson facing major accusations of unprofessionalism: Report

Dwayne Johnson is fondly remembered for his role as "The Rock" in the World Wide Entertainment world. In the years since he walked away from the industry, he has become an actor, host, entrepreneur and even co-owner of the United Football League. He prides himself on his work ethic yet, that is being called into question after a recent revelation.

The Wrap recently released a piece on Jonson's upcoming film, Red One, produced by Amazon and MGM. The film is a Christmas movie that was originally set to release in time for Christmas 2023. However, the film won't debut until November 2024, and the writer's strike is the reason for the delay.

The article from The Wrap quoted two different sources who claimed Johnson's tardiness and unprofessionalism impacted the schedule of the movie.

An insider added that the marketing shoot for Red Notice was "probably footing the bill for him to shoot promo material for the XFL and Teremana," Johnson’s liquor brand.

A second insider confirmed the report and added:

“This would happen all the time and he would tack on these shoots and have the production company that was hired by the studio stay late, shoot it and deliver footage.”

The publication said that the delays and additional time and crew led to a budget of $250 million for the film.

Dwayne Johnson's UFL sees low attendance in 2024

In January, Dwayne Johnson announced that his league, the XFL, would merge with the USFL to create an eight-team league called the United Football League. The XFL saw record attendance in 2023, including in St. Louis, a city that no longer houses an NFL team.

However, the new UFL isn't seeing the attendance and viewership they had hoped. Through the first five weeks of the season, the UFL is averaging just about 12,507 fans in attendance per game. The XFL Championship game in 2023 had 22,754 fans in attendance.

Before Johnson bought the XFL in 2022, the league had already shut its doors twice. The actor and entrepreneur brought excitement to the league. However, the addition of the USFL teams in the merger has kept the fans in the stands. It now has many questioning the future of the UFL.