A WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his experiences of interacting with the former Hall of Famer Sunny, who was recently arrested.

While a notable alumni of WWE, Sunny had previously been arrested multiple times on different counts of burglary and disorderly conduct. She was recently found guilty in the case of causing the death of an elderly civilian while driving under the influence. This led to her being sentenced to 17 years in prison, followed by 8 years of probation and her driving license being permanently revoked.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled meeting Sunny and being charmed by her personality.

"I didn't know her very well, I did meet her and everything. She was always a nice lady, very nice, and, you know, it's just sad to see, you know, how drugs and things can really take over people and cause them to, you know, have such a tragic life, and this is pretty much tragic for her," Teddy Long said. [5:59 - 6:16]

You can check out the podcast below:

Diamond Dallas Page commented on the WWE Hall of Famer's arrest and sentencing

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny's arrest has certainly sent ripples in the pro wrestling industry, particularly affecting those who worked with her in the past.

The incident has prompted a comment from Diamond Dallas Page as well, who met her just a few months prior. Speaking on The Bro Show with Vince Russo, he stated:

"I have [thought about Tammy Sytch]. I just saw her like four months ago. She came up to me, she looked great. I had been thinking about her. She's been sober for long periods of time. She had been on the right path. I don't know what the trick here is, but I felt so bad. I saw her, god she looked great. We were somewhere in the North Jersey area and she talked and looked great. I had thought about it when she was in a bad spot. Let's see where it goes. This was a really, really unfortunate situation."

As of now, Sunny will be spending time behind bars for her regrettable actions.

What is your take on Sunny's sentence? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Wrestling Time Machine, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.