WWE Hall of Famer reacts to The Rock blasting Dave Meltzer's report (Exclusive)

The Rock recently took it upon himself to call out one of Dave Meltzer's reports on social media, prompting a comment from a WWE Hall of Famer.

In the last few weeks, The Rock has been very active on WWE programming when embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes. This has led to some intense promo segments, which occasionally showed the Brahma Bull using expletives despite the show being PG-rated. A report by Dave Meltzer claimed that this was not appreciated by the TKO Group, which The Rock publicly called out as false.

Speaking about the topic on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long was asked about his opinion of Meltzer. Long said he'd never met the guy, but conceded that some of the things Meltzer wrote in The Observer, back in the day, were true because Long had personally witnessed them.

"I never met Dave Meltzer a day in my life. Never seen him, never spoke to him, never said one word to him. I remember back in the day I used to get this old dirtsheet he used to write, The Observer, whatever it was. Then a lot of guys used to come to me and used to tell me 'man that's a lot of bullsh*t in there'... But there was some things in there that were true because I was there. I knew that happened. So I don't know man, you know like I said I never met the guy," Long said [3:14 onwards]

Bill Apter also commented on Meltzer's WWE reports

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, it is possible that some of Meltzer's information is not accurate when it comes to reporting.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter shared his experiences with Meltzer and how the latter may have been fed WWE information that got lost in translation.

"He gets information from people backstage and things like this, and I think that sometimes what he reports is like second and third-hand information. I don't know, I don't wanna put him on the spot. I was talking about that book before, like the real Tony Atlas and the character Tony. The same thing with Dave Meltzer. He is a great guy, but on the business end of it, I can't say anything because I don't know how he does that," said Apter [2:37 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how The Rock's storyline will play out at WWE WrestleMania XL.

