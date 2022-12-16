WWE Hall of Famer reacts to a wrestling fan's request to Shawn Michaels for a match

WWE Hall of Famer Medusa, aka Alundra Blayze, replied to a fan requesting Shawn Michaels for an interesting setup for a match.

The Heartbreak Kid currently serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the operations of NXT. With Michaels at the show's helm, NXT has undergone major changes, including shedding its multicolor branding.

With that in mind, a wrestling fan recently pleaded with The Heartbreak Kid to have Alundra Blayze as a special guest referee in a Women's Fight Pit clash between NXT's Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

The 58-year-old responded in one word to the fan's request, seemingly keeping the door open to the possibility.

“Hmmmm,” Medusa wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Shawn Michaels appreciated Logan Paul's appearance in WWE

Speaking of surprise appearances, Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 as he teamed up with the Miz to defeat The Mysterios. He then stole the show at SummerSlam against The A-Lister himself.

The Social Media Sensation capped off his 2022 by going head-to-head with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, where he fought in a losing effort for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Heartbreak Kid praised Paul for his determination in WWE during a recent interview on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, despite the many critics and naysayers who judged him before his matches.

"He's just got such a real drive. He understands. He's a bright kid. He understands [that] 'I'm an outsider. They're going to take me this way. I've got no problem earning my stripes. The best way I could do that is to be good at this. I will give it the time and the effort.' Even in the midst of an extremely busy schedule," Michaels said.

As WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Shawn Michaels hopes to shape the company's future. Occasionally, HBK brings other Hall of Famers to the company's developmental brand to guide up-and-coming NXT talents.

Do you think Shawn Michaels will book Medusa as a special guest referee, as requested by a wrestling fan? Sound off in the comments section below.

