WWE Hall of Famer recalls fascinating story of how Dusty Rhodes gave him his first job (Exclusive)

Dusty Rhodes was apparently the reason for a WWE Hall of Famer getting his first job, for which the latter is extremely grateful.

The Hall of Famer in question is Teddy Long, who has played the role of SmackDown and RAW General Manager. Given his contributions to the pro wrestling business, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. However, Teddy had quite a humble beginning as a referee, something which he thanks Dusty Rhodes for.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran explained how he used to run errands like getting a bouillon soup for others in production meetings when one day Dusty Rhodes asked him to stay behind in a meeting:

"So one day I got that and brought 'em back, and as I was getting ready to leave, Dusty stops me and says to me, 'Teddy Long, stand right there baby, stay right there.' You know I am standing there and now they start this production meeting. I am frightened out of my mind because I know I have no business in here, and they are going over this show and all this stuff, and I really don't know. I don't really understand what I am listening to. But as I got older, I went all the way back to that. I am like, 'Wow, thank you, Dusty.' Thank you because that [is] what made me good in the business." [7:12 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer wants Rey Mysterio to turn heel

According to Teddy Long, a heel turn for Rey Mysterio after his recent return would make for a compelling storyline.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy stated:

"I just don't know man. They have done quite a bit with Rey, and you know what I mean, they have really got to come up with something... To try to you know, get him back out there again. I don't know, this maybe sounds crazy but if it was me, I'd turn him heel." [6:56 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Rey Mysterio does next in WWE.

