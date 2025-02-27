Wrestling veteran Teddy Long has opened up about what it was like working with Trish Stratus. He also revealed a secret greeting that they had.

The multi-time WWE Women's Champion will make her in-ring return this Saturday at Elimination Chamber. She'll compete in a tag team match in her hometown of Toronto. Tiffany Stratton will be her partner against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked what it was like to work alongside Trish Stratus. He spoke highly of her and said he enjoyed working with her.

"She's a sweetheart too, man. Another Nia Jax, such a great attitude, and I enjoyed working with her. You know, when I was managing and stuff, we always got along. No problem or nothing. She's just another sweetheart, a person with a great attitude, and somebody you'd like to work with," said Long. [2:36-2:53]

About their special greeting, Teddy Long said:

"Well, yeah, Trish and I—whenever we'd see each other, we'd always meet, and I'd just say holla at her Trish, and she'd say, 'Oh, Teddy [censored].'" [3:15-3:25]

You can watch the full video here:

Trish Stratus teaming up with Tiffany Stratton will give the latter a big rub since she's a legend. The champion could get an even bigger reaction in Toronto as well.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

