WWE Hall of Famer recalls the time Randy Orton shattered a glass door and window to enter a wrestling event

Randy Orton has been away from WWE for over a year now. During his hiatus, there have been many rumors and stories regarding his pro wrestling future. Discussing The Legend Killer, Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recalled when Orton kicked down a glass window and door to wrestle a match.

Randy Orton wrestled his last match in May 2022 when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a tag title unification bout. Since then, the veteran has been sidelined from in-ring competition while also undergoing back surgery.

In a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Randy Orton and how he met the latter. Angle mentioned that the two instantly bonded well upon meeting each other. He added that Jim Ross and Vince McMahon wanted him to guide and travel with Orton to ensure he developed as a wrestler.

The Olympic gold medallist shared a story about traveling with The Viper that included the latter breaking a glass door and window to enter a wrestling event.

"One day, I went the opposite way than I was supposed to for about an hour on the highway. Randy's like, 'Oh my God, we're going to be late.' I turned around and go the other way. We finally get there, and we're an hour late. So, we're locked out of the arena. He busting [sic] on the window, trying to pound on it. Then, he kicks it and kicks the window open. The window and the door shatter. He goes in there and wrestles," said Angle. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Does Kurt Angle know when Randy Orton will return?

Kurt Angle recently addressed Randy Orton's absence from the ring during an episode of his podcast. Amid The Viper's return rumors, Kurt Angle commented on Orton's potential physical readiness for an in-ring comeback.

While Angle did not mention a specific date for Orton's return, he speculated that his former rival could make his comeback "soon."

“Doing good, man. He [Randy] recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes."

Many fans expected Orton to return at the 2023 Money In The Bank event, but unfortunately, that did not happen. With many rumors speculating an Orton return sooner than later, fans will want to see the superstar in action at SummerSlam in August.

