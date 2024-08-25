WWE Hall of Famer recalls Vince McMahon pushing for controversial character

A WWE Hall of Famer recently detailed Vince McMahon pushing for him to play a controversial character. The name in question is Charles Wright (aka The Godfather).

The 63-year-old played several characters during his time in the Stamford-based company, including The Goodfather, Kama, Papa Shango, and more. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 for his renowned character, The Godfather.

During his appearance on Poddin' Ain't Easy, Charles Wright revealed how his character of Papa Shango came about. He claimed that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted him to portray a controversial voodoo character. The veteran pointed out that the character was taken from a movie named Live and Let Die.

"Vince [McMahon] says, 'I want to see you work as a heel. You have the body of a monster, but you have a babyface. I have to find out something to do with that face of yours [...] I want you to rent the movie "Live and Let Die." There's a voodoo character in there[ ...] we're gonna take off from this character, and most importantly, I want you to learn that laugh.' They sent me to New Orleans for a while, and I met with a bunch of voodoo people. All the symbols I was wearing were real. Everything I was saying was real," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Former WWE Superstar claims he was booked better under Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal), released from the wrestling promotion earlier this year, had an incredible run under Vince McMahon.

During his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, the former WWE Champion opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, claiming the latter trusted him greatly. The Modern Day Maharaja added that he appeared more frequently on television under Mr. McMahon's leadership.

"Relationship-wise, confidence-wise, trust-wise, trust is a big thing with Vince. He really trusted me a lot after that [being WWE Champion] in any situation, not just like main events, but also in anything he would put me in, like some comedy skits, you know, the 24/7 championship with R-Truth. I won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. That was a cool moment. With Vince, I was always on the show. I might not be in a top spot, I might be putting someone over, but I was always on all the time. I was on Live Events year round. I was booked a lot when Vince was in charge," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

Jinder Mahal recently won the AAA World Tag Team Championship alongside AEW star Satnam Singh. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 38-year-old.

