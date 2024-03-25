WWE Hall of Famer reflects on historic Hell in a Cell Match; discusses why even The Rock and Stone Cold didn't help

The Undertaker recently talked about the six-man WWE Championship match that took place inside Hell in a Cell at Armageddon in 2000.

The Deadman had built a reputation for himself within the dangerous structure during his career. Not only was he part of the inaugural Hell in a Cell match in 1997, but he also participated in the biggest one at Armageddon 2000. Kurt Angle defended his WWE Championship in a six-man match against a star-studded lineup including The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Rikishi, and Triple H.

Despite the star power in the bout, The Undertaker didn't feel the match fit well. During a recent episode of his Six-Feet Under podcast, he expressed that despite the match looking good on paper, with all top stars involved, there were too many variables that detracted from the dreaded stipulation of the Hell in a Cell structure. He mentioned a preference for one-on-one contests where two men enter and only one man leaves.

"On paper, it looks good. You've got all your major players in one of the most brutal matches of the time period, so that aspect is a huge draw. It's like, 'Oh, man, you're putting all these guys... It's hard to call.' There are so many variables of things that can happen here. I personally, being kind of more of a wrestling purist, I kind of like the one-on-one... Two men enter, one man leaves, the old Thunderdome mentality. I don't think that a six-man fit really in Hell in a Cell. I think it watered down, at that point, what the Cell was," The Undertaker said. [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

The Undertaker and two other WWE legends could show up at Wrestlemania 40

This year's Wrestlemania is shaping up to live up to its billing as the biggest 'Mania of all time.

WWE will certainly look to have some suprises for The Grandest Stage of Them All. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is reportedly considering plans for potential appearances by legendary superstars such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestlemania 40 is set to take place on April 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

