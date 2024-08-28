WWE Hall of Famer refuses to bury the hatchet with Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is synonymous with WWE. The often-controversial Hall of Famer is widely regarded by many as the biggest wrestling star in history. Despite his popularity, the man behind Hulkamania made his fair share of enemies over the years, including one legend who refuses to put the past behind them.

Jesse Ventura is another polarizing pro wrestler. The WWE Hall of Famer turned politician has been vocal about his issues with Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan over the years. Ventura is back on good terms with World Wrestling Entertainment now that McMahon is out of the picture, and as of earlier this year, he claimed to be in talks for a Legends contract.

The Body recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet and gave a flat "No" when asked if he would bury the hatchet with Hogan. Van Vliet then asked if Ventura would have just a conversation with The Immortal.

"I don't know, he betrayed me," Jesse Ventura said.

Ventura then relayed the story about how he tried to form a union in WWE ahead of WrestleMania 2, only for Hogan to inform McMahon of his plans, which put an end to the idea. Jesse then commented on why the conversation with Hogan won't happen any time soon, making a reference to Hogan's recent endorsement of Donald Trump at the RNC.

"When you have a guy who’s as narcissistic as Donald Trump, it [the conversation] ain’t gonna happen until I hear an apology from him. [From Hogan?] Yeah, he’s the narcissist, like Hogan. You know, birds of a feather flock together. I heard he was at the Republican Convention. I already heard about that, Hogan was there. Somebody wrote here, they’d have done better with Doink the Clown," Jesse Ventura said. [H/T - Chrisvanvliet.com]

Hogan and Ventura wrestled each other dozens of times in the AWA and WWE. Their last singles bout was held on December 6, 1985, in Pittsburgh, PA, where Hogan retained the WWE Championship in just under 12 minutes with Bobby Heenan as the special referee.

Triple H welcomes Jesse Ventura back to WWE

Jesse Ventura attended WWE RAW at the end of July as the company was in St. Paul, Minnesota, near his home. This was Ventura's first Monday Night RAW in years, and he only made the trip because Vince McMahon is no longer involved with the company.

Ventura has said he's in talks for a WWE Legends contract. He praised the work of Triple H, who publicly welcomed The Body back home to the company. As seen in CM Punk's SummerSlam Vlog, Ventura spent time hanging around with the talents at the red brand.

Ventura has resumed media interviews following his recent visit to RAW. The former Governor of Minnesota just revealed a shocking storyline pitch he made to Vince McMahon while in office, one that he claims was too big for the former Chairman.

