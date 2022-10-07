"Thank you for saving my life"- WWE Hall of Famer's reported message to Kevin Nash after a rough night

Kevin Nash recently shared a story about how fellow WWE legend Sean Waltman once thanked him for saving his life.

Nash and Waltman were both members of the backstage group named The Kliq in WWE during the mid-90s. The group also comprised Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Triple H. Nash occasionally shares interesting stories from the group's time on the road.

On the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, Nash shared a story about how Waltman once took "a couple too many Somas." The Kliq members then took turns smacking him in the face so that he could "snap out of it." Here's what happened next, as per Nash:

"We were up all night, wrestling with Kid in a cold shower, like, make him go in the shower and walk him up and down the hallway so that he didn't... we didn't know if he was gonna OD or what. This goes on all night. He's fighting, man, he's like, maniac strong. It's taking all of us to hold him in the ice-cold shower and walk up and down the hallway. [3:40-4:12]

Waltman later thanked Kevin Nash for taking care of him and saving his life:

"We got the robe from the hotel that we put him in to walk him up and down the hallway. Finally, at 6 O'clock, he falls asleep. I just sit there, I wanna make sure he's breathing. At 9 O'clock he woke up, and I'm just sitting there, looking at him. He looks at me and goes, 'Love you man, just want to take this time to say, thank you for saving my life,'" said Nash. [4:13-4:36]

Kevin Nash and other Kliq members did quite well for themselves as professional wrestlers

The Kliq went on to do great things and basically ruled professional wrestling during the mid to late-90s.

While Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made it big in WCW as members of the legendary nWo faction, Triple H and Shawn Michaels formed DX in WWE, one of the greatest stables in history. After WrestleMania 14 in 1998, Waltman jumped from WCW to WWE to join DX.

DX was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. The nWo secured its place in the famed hall two years later. All members of the Kliq are best friends to this day. Unfortunately, Hall passed away earlier this year at 63.

What do you think of Kevin Nash's story? Who's your all-time favorite member of the Kliq?

