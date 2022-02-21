"He's like the wind" - WWE Hall of Famer could will himself to return for a match against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

If WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a chance to get in the ring one more time, he'd want to take on the current Universal Champion.

The legendary WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling Superstar is a panelist for the ongoing Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. During a chat where he picked the best of 2021, the always-entertaining superstar explained why he could will himself to take on The Tribal Chief. Likening the Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the wind, Booker T said:

"Roman Reigns is one of those generational talents. A lot of people always say what do you mean by that? And I try not to go too much into detail as far as what I think about him but I always describe Roman - he's like the wind. You can feel it but you can't touch it. That's what Roman is," explained Booker T.

Roman Reigns is clearly leading the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards poll right now

The Head of The Table is leading the polls for 'best male superstar' by a pretty significant margin, with AEW star Kenny Omega in the second spot. Considering that he's been absolutely bulletproof in his booking, having dispatched legends such as Brock Lesnar and John Cena, the ranking should come as no surprise.

2022 has already begun with a bang for the current Universal Champion, after defeating the incredible Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Whether he can carry the momentum into WrestleMania where he takes on the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, remains to be seen.

