“He’s killing it” – WWE Hall of Famer explains why 16-time World Champion didn’t turn heel like Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about why John Cena didn't turn heel like Roman Reigns did.

Two years ago, Roman Reigns finally turned heel after facing a lot of criticism for his babyface character. The Tribal Chief is currently on a hot streak as the Universal Champion.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Page noted that Cena may have been disliked by some, but praised the 16-time World Champion by labeling him a warrior and praising his Hollywood career.

“A lot of people didn’t like Cena. Cena works his a** off, and anybody who doesn’t get John, that’s what you decide not to like but John’s a frigging warrior, man,'' said DDP. ''Look at his Hollywood career now, he’s killing it.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

DDP spoke about how Roman Reigns got to the top spot in WWE

During the same conversation, Diamond Dallas Page pointed out that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has tried to make the WWE Universe cheer certain superstars from time to time.

Page went on to add that Reigns initially became popular with the WWE Universe on his own.

The former WCW icon mentioned that the WWE Universe liked Reigns from his days as part of The Shield, a faction which also included Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

“You can’t make people cheer for you, you can’t make people care about you,'' said DDP. ''Vince has tried it with a bunch of people and it didn’t work. Roman Reigns got over on his own before he got that big push. He got over on his own, people loved him when they were all together in that threesome they put together.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

At the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Seth Freakin' Rollins, marking the first big Universal Title match of 2022.

