WWE Hall of Famer reveals why Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania 39 was the "right call" (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently explained why WWE made the "right call" by booking Cody Rhodes to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The one outcome fans believed was a lock heading into WrestleMania 39 was Rhodes defeating Reigns in the main event. However, to the utter shock of everyone, The Tribal Chief handed The American Nightmare a heartbreaking loss to continue his monumental title reign. Though it's been almost two weeks since the event, fans are still debating whether WWE made the right decision.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his take on the hot topic.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated it was too soon to crown Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed Universal Champion. Long also feels there are still a lot of stories to be told and tons of money to be made before WWE pulls the trigger on Rhodes.

"We talked about it before. Cody [Rhodes] winning was too soon. I told you that already. But other than that, I think they had a hell of a match. But like I said, Cody is just back now; he's fresh, so there's a lot of money to be made with him and lots of stories that could be told down the line. So I think they made the right call." (10:48 - 11:08)

Vince Russo thinks Cody Rhodes should destroy The Bloodline from within in WWE

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pitched an interesting idea for Cody Rhodes going ahead in WWE. The wrestling veteran explained that Rhodes must infiltrate The Bloodline from within like Bryan Danielson did with The Wyatt Family in 2013-2014.

"I have said it from day one, Cody Rhodes is a heel. And if you're going to do anything with him, bro, could you imagine if they did the Daniel Bryan-Bray Wyatt thing and it set it up in such a way where Cody joins The Bloodline? But, he's gonna destroy [it] from the inside; I mean, it's a master plan. The last in the world that represents a babyface is a fricking suit. Look at the audience; have they ever worn a suit?"

For now, Cody Rhodes is focused on Brock Lesnar, with the two expected to headline next month's premium live event, Backlash.

