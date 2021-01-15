WWE Hall of Famer reveals fans confused him with Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the most dominating Superstars in the history of the company. Even at the age of 54, he is a force to be reckoned with and a major attraction for WWE. However, it has been revealed that fans often confused him with another WWE icon in the late 1990s.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently appeared on Bailey and Southside podcast during which he revealed that fans often used to confuse him with Goldberg and vice versa.

“Well, when I was coming up and really starting to get hot in WWF back in the day, and Bill down in WCW, he started getting hot almost at the same time — boy, ‘Goldberg!’ chants. Bill is one of my best friends that I’ll call all the time. I’d be going through airports, and people would yell, ‘Goldberg!’ He would be going through an airport. ‘Stone Cold!’ People got us confused all the time.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin further mentioned how Goldberg is bigger than him but with both having a bald-head and a goatee, it's easy for people to get confused.

“If you puts us side by side, Bill is a bigger guy than I am, but if you just see a bald-headed dude with a goatee and some sunglasses on, it’s pretty easy to get fooled by who it is.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

At 7am we'll talk to Stone Cold Steve Austin about the return of "Straight Up Steve Austin"! #Listen pic.twitter.com/gs1vtQLzWY — Bailey and Southside (@baileysouthside) January 11, 2021

Goldberg is set to challenge for the WWE Championship

Goldberg made his surprise return during RAW Legends Night last week. He appeared at the end of the show and confronted the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Goldberg went on to challenge him for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view.

This week on RAW, Drew McIntyre accepted his challenge via a promo, making the match between the two official for Royal Rumble. During his recent run with WWE since 2016, Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice, and it is to be seen whether he can get his hands on the WWE title at Royal Rumble.