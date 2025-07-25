WWE Hall of Famer reveals his final message for Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up to reveal his final message for Hulk Hogan moments before the latter's passing. The legend tragically passed away this Thursday at the age of 71 from a cardiac arrest.The Hulkster was arguably the most popular star not only of his generation but in the history of the business. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling, and tributes started pouring in.Speaking on the latest episode of his Road Trip After Hours podcast, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long revealed that he had passed on a message to Hulk Hogan via their mutual friend, Jimmy Hart. He revealed that he told the 81-year-old to let The Hulkster know that he loved him and wished him a speedy recovery. Long noted that he heard the news of the legend's passing about 20 minutes after his conversation with Hart.“Man, you will not believe this. This morning I was going to… I thought about Jimmy Hart. So I thought about Jimmy, and I swear to you, man, so I called him this morning. And I talked to Jimmy a little bit, and I said to him, my last words to him, I said, ‘Well, you tell Hulk, you know, I wish him a speedy recovery, man. And get to feeling better, man, tell him I love him.' Those were the words I said to him. And I swear to you, it wasn’t 20 minutes later, after I talked to Jimmy this morning, that I heard that he [Hogan] was dead,&quot; Long said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]You can listen to his comments in the podcast below:WWE pays tribute to Hulk Hogan tonight on SmackDownThe Stamford-based promotion will honor Hulk Hogan's legacy on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The show will emanate from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.Many WWE legends are set to be on the show to pay tribute to The Hulkster. The global juggernaut reportedly reached out to multiple stars from back in the day to either be in attendance or record tributes for Hogan.It will be fascinating to watch WWE honor possibly its biggest star, Hulk Hogan, later tonight on SmackDown.