WWE legends are traveling to SmackDown tonight - Reports

WWE legends are reportedly heading to SmackDown tonight. The show tonight is the penultimate episode of the blue brand before SummerSlam and will emanate from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.According to reports, the show could turn special tonight with WWE planning a tribute for Hulk Hogan after his passing on Thursday. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest.His death has sent the wrestling community into mourning, and many wrestling legends have come forward with tributes for The Hulkster.Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is looking to honor Hogan's legacy on the July 25 edition of SmackDown and has reached out to &quot;numerous legends&quot; to bring them to the show or record tributes for the icon.The report also notes that some of the legends are traveling to the show in Ohio as WWE plans to &quot;honor Hogan heavily.&quot;Triple H highlighted Hulk Hogan's impact in a tributeRic Flair, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, The Rock, and many others paid touching tributes to Hulk Hogan after the news of his death came in.WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, who shared the ring with Hogan, also shared his thoughts and paid compliments to his impact on the industry.&quot;WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea. He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” - a global sensation that inspired millions to work hard at whatever it was they wanted to accomplish and a look that made him recognizable to fans around the world,&quot; he wrote on X (fka Twitter).Notably, Hulk Hogan beat Triple H at Backlash 2002 to win his sixth and final WWE Championship. The two legends would also team up later for a short time on SmackDown.