WWE Hall of Famer details major LA Knight issue

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently showered praise on LA Knight and appreciated the SmackDown star for his work. However, the veteran also pointed out an intriguing problem he sees with the 42-year-old.

The Megastar is one of the most popular performers on the WWE roster. He has gone toe-to-toe with several top names over the last few years, and the fans have been pushing for Knight to win a world championship.

Speaking on a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash pointed out that he and co-host Sean Oliver criticized LA Knight a lot back in the day. The WWE legend further praised the Knight and claimed that the SmackDown star was on his list of names to be given the world title.

However, he opined that the former WWE United States Champion being a babyface was the only issue, seemingly insinuating that he wanted a heel to hold the championship.

"I'll tell you what. We gave him a lot of sh*t early in this show, that he was a copycat and everything else, and I really appreciate him. I think he's a f**king solid hand. Like, the people like him. He would definitely be on my list of guys to give a run to, to give a world run to. The only problem is, he's a babyface... his work's always been solid... I was just gonna say also that f**ker stays in f**king really good shape," he said. [From 56:05 onwards]

LA Knight got brutally attacked at WWE SmackDown

LA Knight kicked off the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown to cut a promo calling out Seth Rollins, only to be interrupted by Paul Heyman. He challenged The Wiseman to a fight. However, Heyman stepped back before Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker entered the squared circle to attack Knight. The former WWE United States Champion grabbed a steel chair and forced the duo to retreat.

Later on the show, The Megastar squared off against "Big" Bronson Reed in a single match. However, the bout did not last long, as Bron Breakker hit Knight with a spear, leading to a DQ finish. The heels continued their assault on Knight, with Breakker flooring him with another spear and Reed hitting him with three Tsunamis from the top rope.

LA Knight is expected to continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins and co. However, The Megastar will require some help to even out the numbers.

