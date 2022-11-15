WWE Hall of Famer reveals that his last WrestleMania match was significantly shortened

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Billy Gunn recently revealed that his match at WrestleMania 30, where he teamed up with Brian "Road Dogg" James and Kane to take on The Shield, was significantly shortened due to time constraints.

Gunn reformed the New Age Outaws tag team with Road Dogg in 2013, even picking up the Tag Team Championships in this time. The run would end when, in 2015, Billy was released from WWE.

The team of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley) and Seth Rollins started a feud with The Authority in early 2014. This feud would culminate in them taking on Evolution (Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista) on multiple pay-per-views in the summer of that year and ultimately the dissolution of The Shield.

Despite the length of the stroyline and all its moving parts, when the Hounds of Justice took on the New Age Outlaws and the Big Red Machine at the Showcase of the Immortals, The Shield claimed victory in under three minutes.

During a virtual signing for Captain's Corner, the former King of the Ring reflected on the match and blamed the lack of time as the reason for the match being cut short.

“Well, it was supposed to be longer but it was unfortunately too short so, I think we only had eight minutes and that kind of was horrible.” [h/t Bodyslam.net]

As stated earlier, Billy Gunn now finds himself in AEW, appearing on the company's weekly shows regularly alongside the promotion's Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.

This month marks the 10th year of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on the WWE main roster.

The two, as part of The Shield with Dean Ambrose, burst onto the scene at Survivor Series on November 18, 2012, where the trio helped CM Punk retain the WWE Championship by attacking Ryback in a match that also included John Cena. The newcomers would perform what later became their signature move, the Triple-Powerbomb, on the future Intercontinental Champion on the announce desk.

The three-man group wreaked havoc on the main roster for their entire one-and-a-half year run. While the trio was barely ever beaten, all three members also held gold during their time together, with Roman and Seth as Tag Team Champions and Dean as the US Champion.

While Ambrose would leave WWE in 2019 only to re-emerge in AEW as Jon Moxley, Rollins and Reigns are certified main-eventers and have been since the group split in 2014.

The Architect currently holds the US title and is a Triple-Crown Champion. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief is currently on the most dominant world title run in modern history, being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and holding the Universal Championship for over 800 days.

Moxley is the current AEW World Champion and was a Triple-Crown Champion back in his previous company as well.

When the Shield first appeared on that fateful night in November 2012, hardly anyone could have imagined that the three men would rule over the wrestling industry 10 years later.

