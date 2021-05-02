WWE Hall of Famer reveals what it was like working with Sting in TNA

Jeff Jarrett recently opened up about his experience working with Sting in TNA Wrestling.

Sting is a TNA Hall of Famer and a five-time world champion in the promotion. The WCW legend is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Defined on YouTube. During the interview, he was asked about wrestling Sting during their time together in TNA. Jarrett said he loved working with Sting, as well as praising Sting for getting into great shape.

"He was a part of TNA in the very early years. When we got him on full time and the story developed, and the build, and I had been the NWA Champion. We tried to work a couple of different scenarios where I was gonna drop the title to other people, and the timing didn't work, contractually didn't work. So, it sort of, as I look back on it, it ended up, we showed patience with our story. And the pay off to this day was the highest-grossing... me against Sting." Said Jarrett.

He continued:

"In a lot of ways when I look back about how the match fell into place. You know, when we started that storyline, Kurt Angle wasn't even a thought. Him coming on and then being the special enforcer and the launching of all that. Boy, you talk about one of those storylines that just came together at the right time with the right players. It did. And Sting got into incredible shape. That's one of the things I like to look back on. You know, he'd wrestle with no singlet or nothing. He looked great. He put his heart and mind. He really dug deep."

Sting in AEW

Sting signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired, making his debut last December on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. Sting went on to make his wrestling debut for the company at AEW Revolution earlier this year. The veteran teamed up wth Darby Allin as the duo defeated Ricky Starks and Brian Cage of Team Taz in a street fight.

