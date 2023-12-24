WWE Hall of Famer reveals special nickname Stone Cold Steve Austin gave him (Exclusive)

Stone Cold Steve Austin apparently had a special nickname for a WWE Hall of Famer, as revealed by the latter recently.

The Texas Rattlesnake was at the totem pole in WWE during the second half of the 1990s. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he had worked with several other names that would go on to become legends in their own right, such as Teddy Long.

Teddy Long was apparently well-liked by even Vince McMahon. While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long recalled his interaction with Stone Cold Steve Austin and revealed the nickname he got from the former.

"I only met Steve and I became real good friends when I saw him in the WWE, and I have a whole lot of respect for him. Infact, me and him was so cool that he named... he had me his own special name. He always see me, he called me Blackbird. (...) He pulled me off to the side one day and he told me how much Vince [McMahon] liked me and he told me, 'Don't mess this up.' He was another one that came to me and let me know that," Teddy Long said. [5:30 - 6:02]

Stone Cold Steve Austin was also praised by Bill Apter

In addition to Teddy Long's appreciation, Stone Cold Steve Austin has the respect of the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter as well.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter also heaped praise on Steve Austin, claiming that he was "genuine."

"He's always been great to me. Despite the ban of the wrestling magazines that weren't allowed to talk to the talent and take pictures or interview them, he'd still talk to me. He'd still, you know, call and... ya just an all round great... What you see of Steve Austin is what you get. He's genuine," Bill Apter said. [3:43 - 4:03]

It remains to be seen if Stone Cold Steve Austin will ever step back in the ring again.

