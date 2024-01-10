WWE Hall of Famer reveals that Velveteen Dream contacted him for a potential return

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream has stayed away from the squared circle since 2021.

However, it seems like the controversial star is ready to don his wrestling boots once again, as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently revealed that Dream contacted him regarding a potential return.

The 28-year-old was a prominent member of the NXT division before getting released in 2021. The star has been embroiled in multiple controversies in the last few years and has even been arrested on a couple of occasions. Dream recently released a video apologizing to WWE, Triple H, and many others, including fans.

It seems like the next step for the star is a return to the squared circle, as Booker T recently revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast that Velveteen Dream contacted him about a possible in-ring comeback.

“I talked to Patrick Clark about three months ago. He reached out to me, he was trying to figure maybe a way to get back into the business. I told him to give me a call, and I don’t know, something happened, I don’t know what happened, I hadn’t talked to him.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that it's going to be a tough road back for the former NXT star.

I don’t know, man. I wonder if there’s a way back in the business for him. But I tell you, it’s gonna be hard. He’s gonna have to put in a whole lot of work because one thing I said when I came home from prison, I said, I didn’t expect people to trust me. I said I gotta earn people’s trust. People are gonna look at me like I’m a criminal, and that’s the way they should look at me. It’s gonna be up to me to prove myself. So if I could tell Patrick Clark anything, don’t quit. Get out there and just earn it," he added [H/T: Fightful]

Booker T praised Velveteen Dream for his work during his time in WWE

Velveteen Dream was touted as the next big thing by many during his time on the former Black and Gold brand. However, the star threw it all away after getting involved in a bunch of controversies and allegations.

During the same edition of Hall of Fame, Booker T revealed that he knew Dream before he signed with WWE and was impressed with his work on the developmental.

"I knew Patrick Clark before he was on Tough Enough. I knew him…as a kid. Then when he got on Tough Enough, I was like, man, this kid has got so much talent. Then when he got to NXT and created that Velveteen Dream character and gimmick, I was like, man, this is money. This is gold. This thing could go a long time for years. It was a throwback like Macho Man Savage, something like that. It was kind of like a throwback gimmick that he made work."

Velveteen Dream won the NXT North American Championship once during his time with WWE. He has stayed away from the squared circle since getting released.

