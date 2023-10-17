WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he waited nearly 14 years to visit Eddie Guerrero's grave

Eddie Guerrero left a lasting impact on WWE after he tragically passed away at the end of 2005. The Latino Heat was cherished and loved by many across the globe. Recently, current United States Champion Rey Mysterio revealed why it took him nearly 14 years to visit his grave.

In 2005, WWE lost an iconic member of the roster when Eddie Guerrero passed away. The management produced a tribute show for The Latino Heat on WWE RAW, where several superstars and legends in the industry honored The Latino Heat.

Last year, Rey Mysterio revealed that he hadn't visited Eddie Guerrero's grave for a really long time. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the current United States Champion revealed why it took him nearly 14 years to revisit Eddie Guerrero's grave in 2019. Check it out:

"I couldn't do it. It broke my heart that day, but it was very hard for me being at the funeral and seeing him and the burial. Surely after that a day or two, I had to go on a tour. And then interact with the fans and see the signs and the Eddie chants, that was very emotional for that period of time. So I just wanted to keep the memory in my heart and in my head, and remember him how the good times we had. But for some reason in 2019, I said okay it might be time. And we did and it was very hard, very very hard." (From 1:52:05 to 1:52:50)

Current WWE Champion pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero on his birthday

In 2005, Eddie Guerrero turned heel after his stellar run as a baby face on WWE SmackDown. He turned against his best friend Rey Mysterio and tried his best to make the rivalry personal for the audience to enjoy.

During their feud, Guerrero involved The Mysterios, where he revealed to the world that Dominik Mysterio was his son. After some intense segments on the blue brand, the two face each other at SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam 2005 had one of the oddest matches on the card, with Dominik's custody on the line in a Ladder match between Rey Mysterio and The Latino Heat. In the end, Mysterio won the match.

Recently, current WWE North American Champion and The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero on what would've been his 56th birthday. Check it out:

"Happy birthday legend! Love you uncle Eddie 🖤," he wrote.

