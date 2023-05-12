WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio sends out a heartfelt note to his wife on their anniversary

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently sent out a heartfelt note to his wife on their anniversary.

On the March 31st episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Mysterio gifted LWO t-shirts to Legado Del Fantasm, which included Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. Later on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, Rey defeated his son, Dominik Mysterio, in a singles match with the help of Bad Bunny.

Taking to social media, Rey wrote a heartwarming message for his wife on their 27th anniversary, as he mentioned how much he is in love with her:

"Happy 27 yr anniversary my L❤️ve!! Doy primero gracias a dios porque jamás imaginé tener esta vida tan hermosa a tú lado llena de amor 💟aprendizaje entendimiento ⬆️ altas y ⬇️ bajas pero el amor y apoyo que me has entregado desde el primer día,,,,,no sabes,,,,,,, me has convertido en el hombre más bendecido y especial de este mundo!! I love you and I will love you to death and then baby, I want to continue knowing you, accept to learn and improve in places that e failed and deliver myself to 💯 with you,,,,,,,my passion pleasure and satisfaction will always be to fill you with happiness and pure love! Te Amo bebé con todo mi ❤️ y ser!!!🥂to another 💯 years more!"

Chavo Guerrero shared an honest opinion on Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 entrance

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero shared his honest opinion on Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 music and entrance.

While speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo mentioned that the company took it 'too far' by using his and Eddie Guerrero's music and entrance for Rey:

"I was okay with it, but I'm like, 'Okay, guys, really?' Now it's almost taking it too far. That was mine and Eddie's music and entrance. Literally, he's coming out with what we used to do with the low riders and all that kinda stuff. Instead, he's got Snoop driving and he's got mine and Eddie's music. He didn't have Eddie's music. He had Los Guerreros' music."

The former WWE Superstar added that Mysterio could have rejected copying Eddie and Chavo's music and entrance, but he didn't.

Chavo detailed:

"It was probably writing crew a lot, but Rey's got say in it," Chavo added. "If Rey said, 'Hey, no, I don't want to do that. That's too close to Eddie,' they would have [said], 'Okay, let's not do that.' They would have listened to him, for sure."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rey Mysterio.

