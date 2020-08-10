WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirms RAW appearance

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a pretty big one. RAW Underground is set to return tonight and it will be interesting to see where WWE go with it. Apart from that, we will see further build toward Randy Orton versus Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

WWE legend Ric Flair confirmed that he would be making an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, as part of the build for Orton versus McIntyre:

The Greatest Of All Time And The Greatest Today Only With The @WWE On #WWERaw Tonight!!! WOOOOO! @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/My4f8iDDUJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 10, 2020

What can we see from Ric Flair on tonight's episode of RAW? There have been rumors that Ric Flair may be written off WWE television soon and there is some chance that it is Orton who takes out Flair.

Ric Flair still loves being on WWE television

Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Nature Boy! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/a59QC7EF7Q — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 9, 2020

16-time world champion Ric Flair recently spoke to TV Insider about how happy he is being on WWE television. Flair said that despite being 71, he wasn't the type to sit on the sidelines and relished every chance he had to be on TV.

Some people are just happy to go home and sit on the sidelines. I love to always be doing something. I had a great time when I was on RAW a couple of times with Randy. To be 71 and even be on TV and be involved with WWE, that's huge for me.

Flair also spoke about what it was like interacting with the younger generation of WWE Superstars and revealed that he was always there to help when possible:

The kids treat me with so much respect. It’s nice. I never feel any level of discomfort. I just feel like I’m one of them. I watch, so I know what I’m talking about if someone asks me a question. I don’t miss any of the shows. So if a question arises while I’m there, I can answer it intelligently and at least give my opinion. I don’t walk in there as a stranger of the product. I walk in there as a fan. I’m just thrilled and amazed at how hard they all work.

Ric Flair will be on tonight's episode of WWE RAW alongside Randy Orton.