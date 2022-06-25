WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair gets a day dedicated to him

In commemoration of Ric Flair's last match, the Mayor of Nashville John Cooper, declared July 31st to be 'Ric Flair Day.'

The Nature Boy's last match was initially slated to take place on July 30th at the Nashville Fairgrounds. But due to ticket sales being oversold within 24 hours, the venue was altered to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Brenda Haywood, Deputy Mayor of Nashville, addressed those in attendance at the Starrcast press conference and cited the value that Flair has added to the city. On behalf of Mayor Cooper, she announced that July 31st would be known as 'Ric Flair Day' going forward:

"With professional wrestling legend here today, the Nature Boy, that brings so much excitement to add is called, I'm a retired teacher, we call it value added. He's just adding to the value of our city. Ric Flair, he is set to have his final match here in Nasvhville on Sunday, July the 31st. And Mayor Cooper, now here this, don't get it twisted, Mayor Cooper has dedicated July 31st to be the 'Ric Flair Day' here in Nashville." (12:08 - 12:45)

Check out the video below:

Ric Flair's robe to be offered as a raffle reward to a foundation for addicts

In the same press conference, Flair stated that the robe that he will wear to his final match will be offered as a raffle reward. The proceeds of which would go to 'The First Step Foundation' for addicts, in honor of his son Reid Flair.

"To be standing here in front of so many people saying so many nice things is so rewarding in itself. It's hard to explain the feeling what I've got going on inside of me right now and to be talking about donating pieces of my robe to a charity that reflects what happened to the past to my son in 2013, which almost killed me as a lot of you know." (24:40 - 25:10)

In his previous final match back in 2011, the two-time Hall of Famer faced his former WCW arch nemesis Sting under the banner of TNA. Prior to that, he faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in his retirement match from WWE.

The 73-year-old has various health issues, including a pacemaker in his heart. His health has been a cause of concern for his family and friends, but Flair seems adamant on battling it out in the ring and retiring on his own terms.

