WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair reveals his thoughts on "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

With WWE Backlash almost on the horizon, WWE India sent us a recorded interview featuring none other than 16-time World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair. The Nature Boy opened up on a variety of topics including ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Edge and Randy Orton that is set to take place at Backlash 2020. Check out highlights from the interview below:

Ric Flair stated that the fact that Edge was out of action for nine long years is going to play a major factor in the outcome of the match. Here are Ric Flair's predictions for Randy Orton vs Edge:

I feel like until Edge is fully tested physically, Orton will be all over him. I think Randy is gonna win the match, for a number of issues. It could be physical issues, to fatigue.

Ric Flair on what he thought of Randy when he debuted in WWE back in 2002:

Well, you could tell Randy was a star the day I met him in terms of physical gifts. And, you know, Randy has got that look that comes along once in a lifetime. Incredibly handsome, great physique, natural arrogance.

Ric Flair then talked about his initial thoughts on Edge back in the day:

Well, I always thought Edge and Christian were a great team. I did see Edge breaking off sooner or later.

He didn't need to be in a tag match. He needed to be a featured star, which he was, and I had the privilege of working with him, way at the end of my career. He had a match with a ladder, that I was in, does that make sense?

Ric Flair also opened up on what goes into creating the greatest wrestling match ever:

It takes two, very strong, very high-profile personalities that really understand who they are, without each other, and who they are, with each other.

Just knowing how good your are, and then it's music, it's chemistry, it's like very similar to what Taker and Shawn said about each other. All the matches that Taker's been in and all the matches that Shawn's been in, they reflect on those two matches they had as being phenomenal.

Ric Flair himself has wrestled lots of five-star classic bouts over the decades. Here, he looks back at the greatest wrestling matches of his career.

Steamboat and I had this unbelievable chemistry, we never talked. When we got in the ring, we just did it. No outside interference. I was watching Steamboat vs Savage yesterday. You got George "The Animal" Steele running around carrying Elizabeth. You got Savage jumping off the top rope. You got 30,000 things going on outside that make the match exciting.

You put me and Steamboat in a match, whether it's for one minute or an hour, as far as being solid and non-stop, no rest holds, as everybody calls it now, just a war. And that was Ricky Steamboat and I, it was good vs evil.

WWE BACKLASH 2020 will be live-streamed on the WWE Network. You can also watch WWE BACKLASH 2020 on TV on Monday, June 15th, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on the SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.