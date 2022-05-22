"Will be hilarious" – WWE Hall of Famer on Ric Flair's upcoming appearance

Former WWE personality Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Ric Flair's upcoming stint at Starrcast, wrestling his last match at 73-years-old.

The Nature Boy recently announced he'd be back in a wrestling suit as a part of Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match. The event will showcase 'the Roast of Ric Flair' on Friday night, two days before the 16-time World Champion's final match.

Speaking about the event during the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross said he loves the idea of the roast and expects it to be hilarious:

“It’s a great idea and a great package. I know fans are historically skeptical when somebody says, ‘Blank is going to have his or her last match.’ Sometimes that can be an eye-roller, but I think that’s an absolutely phenomenal package. The roast, I’m sure, will be hilarious. Roasting Ric [Flair] is a hell of an opportunity.” (H/T: wrestlinginc)

Jim Ross talked about what working with Ric Flair will mean for the talent involved

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Nature Boy has been a professional wrestler since 1972, and his long career earned him two inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking about his last match on the same podcast, Jim Ross said it'll be a once-in-a-lifetime and final opportunity for the talent involved to work with the WWE legend:

"There’s going to be a ton of fans in town. You’ve got your pool of potential customers and an attraction that hasn’t been replicated anywhere, and the fact that Natch is going to get back in the ring in tights and wrestle is something that I would never have predicted you could pull off,” Ross said. “Another good thing about that is Natch is not going to be wrestling acapella, others will be in the ring to experience the situation, and if you want to see a twinkle in talents eyes, and I don’t even know who — if I don’t know, I can’t tell, so I love that."

“You’ll see guys in the ring with this last presentation for the ‘Natch with twinkles in their eyes because this is a big deal to them too. Imagine being a wrestler growing up and admiring his work over time, and now you actually get to be in a match with him and it’s his last match? That’s a hell of a big deal.”

Although Ric Flair's opponent hasn't yet been revealed, it was originally reported that the WWE Hall of Famer will team up with FTR from AEW to take on the Rock N' Roll Express and Ricky Steamboat. However, Ricky Steamboat denied his involvement in the bout.

