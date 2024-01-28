WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi asks fans to make major choice ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble 

Rikishi has been watching the WWE product closely over the past few years since his three sons have all been a major part of The Bloodline on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso was added to The Royal Rumble this week on SmackDown and his brother Jey is expected to be part of the match despite not yet declaring his entry. This means that the feud between the two men could hit a new level if they cross paths in The Royal Rumble match. It can also help set up their potential WrestleMania showdown.

Ahead of the show, Rikishi shared a post on his Instagram where his sons shared their favorite Royal Rumble moments and asked the question "Yeet or no yeet???" This could be a tease that fans will also be forced to make the same choice following tonight's show if the issues between The Usos persist.

Check Rikishi's Instagram post here:

Rikishi has been teasing making his WWE return to settle the issues between his sons

Rikishi is the father of three members of The Bloodline, which could be why he has been watching so closely and commenting on the adventures of his WWE family as they unfold.

Watching his sons go head-to-head has been a struggle for Rikishi, but there have been rumors that he could make his long overdue return to referee the eventual match between the two men which many fans believe would go down at WrestleMania in a few weeks.

Rikishi would perhaps be the only person who could call that match, and that could be why fans are pushing for him to be put back into the middle and, hopefully, be able to sort Roman Reigns out at the same time.

The unrelenting power that comes with the title of Tribal Chief seems to have gone into Roman's head, but the return of The Rock could change things in the coming months. And someone like Rikishi could add another level to the current stories within The Bloodline.

Do you think Rikishi will make his return to settle the current issues between his two sons? Share your thoughts and WWE Royal Rumble predictions in the comment section below.

