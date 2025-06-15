WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi pens a heartfelt message on Father's Day

WWE legend Rikishi has shared a heartfelt social media update on Father's Day. He sent a message to all the fathers across the globe.

Ad

The 59-year-old is himself a father of eight, seven sons and a daughter. Three of his sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, have already made a name for themselves in WWE.

Rikishi recently took to his Instagram account to post a message dedicated to all the fathers and mothers who embody the spirit of fatherhood. The veteran offered his appreciation for them and wished them well.

"To all the dedicated fathers and mothers who embody the spirit of fatherhood, I offer my sincerest appreciation for your tireless efforts in guiding your families with wisdom and compassion. May your unwavering commitment to nurturing and protecting your loved ones continue to inspire positive growth and transformation. May you be blessed with the strength and resilience to lead with discussion," read the post.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Rikishi calls out WWE writers over his son Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship loss

Jey Uso's run as the World Heavyweight Champion came to an end last week on Monday Night RAW. The Ring General reclaimed the title 51 days after losing it to The YEET Master at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi criticized WWE writers for their booking of Jey Uso's world championship run. He opined that the creative team did not do justice to their son. The Hall of Famer even called for their firing over their inability to push Uso as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

"You know what I feel? This is what I feel. I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn't do him justice. You didn't feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here if you can't come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you, not me, you decide to put this kid in that position," he said.

Ad

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Following the title loss, Main Event Jey Uso is scheduled to compete in the first-round match of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. He will wrestle Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev in a Fatal Four-Way contest for the final semi-final spot on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More