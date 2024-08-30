WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi reveals the ultimate team that could put an end to the Bloodline story

The new version of The Bloodline has seemed unstoppable since Jacob Fatu's WWE debut. Though Roman Reigns returned at Summerslam to look very strong against his former enforcer, he was taken out with a triple powerbomb a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown.

With uncertainty over who could stop the new Bloodline, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has given his take. In a recent appearance on the Off The Top podcast, the legend stated that WWE needed to put together a team like DX to put an end to this Bloodline story.

Not only that, but the veteran added that the team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens was a good pairing, but it couldn't be the conclusion of the storyline. Rather, a team of top babyfaces coming out against the dominant faction would make a fairytale ending for the storyline.

"I'd have to have a team like DX put together. The history of The Bloodline, and the new history of The Bloodline 2.0 all falls underneath the umbrella of the Samoan dynasty. Legacy, and just that alone, the title alone, you put them with, you've got to put these guys with the right people to get the best out of them. Not knocking Cody Rhodes, not knocking Randy [Orton] and [Kevin] Owens ... to make a good babyface, you've got to have the good heels." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Hall of Famer also added that the ultimate match that the fans would love to see would be the old Bloodline vs the new Bloodline, which WWE seemingly has in its plans.

The Bloodline to miss Bash in Berlin?

As of the card announced up to now, The Bloodline is not slated to make an appearance at WWE Bash in Berlin. While this comes as a massive shocker for fans around the world, this would seemingly be the first time in a long time that no Bloodline member has a match at a premium live event.

In a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie, ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested that the faction could interfere in the Undisputed WWE Championship match, eventually protecting Owens from a straight loss.

"There's probably going to be interference from The Bloodline anyway, so it protects everybody. It protects Kevin from just taking a straight-up loss. But, you know, the match is gonna be awesome," he said. [19:46 - 19:55]

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the dominant faction in the near future. While their Bash in Berlin appearance is still uncertain, the week's edition of SmackDown could answer a number of questions for the fans.

