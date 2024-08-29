The Bloodline will interfere in massive match at Bash in Berlin, says ex-WWE writer

The Bloodline is not booked to compete at the WWE Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this Saturday. However, a former WWE writer believes Solo Sikoa's faction would interfere in a massive match at the PLE.

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in the German capital. On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed a potential scenario for the highly-anticipated face-off. He claimed The Prizefighter would not take a "straight-up loss" at Bash in Berlin.

Prinze Jr. disclosed that he believes the Stamford-based company would have The Bloodline interfere in the match, claiming it would protect everybody. As a result, Rhodes would win via disqualification due to the interference:

"There's probably going to be interference from The Bloodline anyway, so it protects everybody. It protects Kevin from just taking a straight-up loss. But, you know, the match is gonna be awesome," he said. [From 19:46 to 19:55]

Will Kevin Owens turn on Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Kevin Owens has been helping Cody Rhodes on SmackDown for the past few months. However, many expect The Prizefighter to turn heel on The American Nightmare at Bash in Berlin.

Ahead of the premium live event, Rhodes addressed these speculations in a video after SmackDown went off-air, assuring fans that the former Universal Champion is his friend:

"Everyone who watches all this wrestling thinks they know how to call it. This is my friend, my actual friend. Not just an on-camera friend, an off-camera friend. We get to wrestle in Berlin. Those who haven't seen the German fans are like, you're gonna be blown away by Bash in Berlin. Kevin Owens is the man. He saved me," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The Bloodline will go after Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin and whether Kevin Owens will remain loyal to The American Nightmare.

