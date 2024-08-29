Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks 7-time Tag Team Champion is the John Cena of this generation

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 29, 2024 10:19 GMT
The ex-WWE writer made an interesting claim (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Freddie Prinze Jr. made a claim about who he thinks is the next John Cena. On his latest podcast episode, he gave a lot of predictions for Bash in Berlin and made one interesting remark about a seven-time Tag Team Champion.

As you probably know by now, 2025 will be John Cena's final run in WWE. While he always stated that he would compete until WWE didn't need him anymore, the tone seems to have shifted. While it's technically true that WWE hasn't needed Cena for a few years, his presence has become increasingly welcome by WWE fans - many of whom previously didn't support him as much in his rise to the top. However, nostalgia will be the flavor of the year as the Greatest of all Time embarks on one last run.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, previewing the Bash in Berlin event, the ex-WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. called seven-time Tag Team Champion Cody Rhodes the "John Cena of his generation":

"His [Cody Rhodes'] merchandise is top selling, like everything's good. He's the John Cena of his generation, who was the [Hulk] Hogan of his generation, you know how the lineage works. He's the face of the WWE, there's no reason for him to lose it [WWE Title]." [19:22 - 19:35]

Freddie Prinze Jr. went on to predict that The Bloodline would interfere in the WWE Championship match as a way to protect both Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

John Cena's successor Cody Rhodes' may have subtly revealed WWE's plans for a 2025 PLE

Cody Rhodes has been with the SmackDown roster on WWE's tour of Europe - headlining Live Event shows in countries like The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany - where the brief European tour ends in Berlin.

Speaking to the Rotterdam crowd in the Netherlands, Cody Rhodes may have hinted at WWE scouting a Premium Live Event (PLE) location for 2025:

"I'll let you guys in on a little secret. The reason we're doing this tour is to find out if we can come here again next year...."

WWE has gone all out with International PLEs and it looks like the trend will continue in the years to come.

