[VIDEO] Cody Rhodes secretly reveals WWE's new target country for 2025 premium live event?

Cody Rhodes headlined the first of a few live events where WWE took over Europe. Before the SmackDown roster made its way to Brussels, Belgium, Cody may have secretly revealed WWE's next target country for a premium live event.

As fans know, WWE has been going international very frequently in the Triple H era. A whopping eight premium live events this year will eventually have been held internationally.

The next, of course, is Bash in Berlin, and a couple of months later, WWE goes back to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and finally to Canada for Survivor Series: WarGames. This means that Bad Blood, along with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, are the only PLE this year to be held in the United States.

After Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in the main event of WWE Rotterdam. He secretly hinted that WWE was scouting for a location for a possible premium live event next year. Although he didn't say that, the way he said 'If we can come here again next year,' seemed to be hinting at a PLE in a new location overseas.

"I'll let you guys in on a little secret. The reason we're doing this tour is to find out if we can come here again next year..." (4:41-4:53)

WWE had massive success in Lyon, France with Backlash this year. While the card itself wasn't anything memorable, the incredible crowd turned it into one of the best wrestling events of the year. WWE is likely looking to see if they can recreate that in places like Rotterdam.

Cody then said 'I've already said way too much,' but affirmed that if anybody asks, he would love to return to Rotterdam:

"But... I've already said too much. I'm going to get in trouble when I get back to my phone. But if somebody asks me if we should come back to Rotterdam, my answer is absolutely 100%, hell yeah!" (5:12-5:27)

Cody Rhodes' incredible gesture to a legally blind fan in the event

After Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in the main event of WWE Rotterdam, he had a fun little moment with fans. He asked them if they wanted to see tables, to which they affirmed they did.

Instead of being sent through a table by somebody else, Cody Rhodes went through it on his own in the funniest way possible. Not only that but when giving a piece of the table out to the fans, he ended up going to a fan who had a sign that said she was legally blind but came to see Cody anyway.

The American Nightmare is truly a man of the people.

