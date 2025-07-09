WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sends cryptic message amid Bloodline turmoil

Amid the turmoil in The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, Rikishi dropped a cryptic message on social media. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are getting more heated after what happened at Night of Champions and last Friday's episode of the blue brand.
Sikoa defeated Fatu at Night of Champions to become the new United States Champion. He had plenty of help from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and the debuting Talla Tonga. The Samoan Werewolf wasn't happy last Friday, attacking the new US Champ in the parking lot, but the numbers game caught up to him and Jimmy Uso later in the main event.
Fresh off releasing a song with Jacob Fatu, the real-life member of The Bloodline shared a message on his Instagram account. It was about making deals with people who are actually "snakes" and cannot be trusted.
"Hand shake never to be trusted. Look out for them #Snakes #staywoke👀👊🏾," Rikishi wrote.
It's unclear if Rikishi's post is about the current state of his family members in WWE on both shows or if it's something personal. Nevertheless, it's a piece of advice for his followers on social media. Rikishi has done it all and gone through a lot during his career, so he has encountered his fair share of "snakes."
Solo Sikoa ditches The Bloodline name on SmackDown
The new United States Champion celebrated the Fourth of July episode of SmackDown with his new Bloodline. Solo Sikoa explained that they will be called MFT or My Family Tree going forward.
"Welcome the newest member of the family, Talla Tonga," Solo said. "What you're looking at right now is nothing like the Bloodline. This group is way more stronger and dangerous than ever. ... These are my MFTs, my family tree. And now, my family is complete."
It will be interesting to see if Jacob Fatu can find more bodies to counter Solo Sikoa's MFT. The new US Champ mentioned that his MFT is complete, which means Tama Tonga could be on the verge of making his return.
