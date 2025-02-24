WWE Hall of Famer rules out full-time developmental return

Shawn Michaels oversees WWE's next generation of superstars as the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development. In a recent interview, Eric Bischoff addressed whether he would be interested in working with WWE's up-and-coming performers.

Ad

In the 1990s, Bischoff was WCW President when the company's flagship show Nitro beat WWE RAW in the television ratings for 83 consecutive weeks. The Hall of Famer worked for WWE as an on-screen authority figure between 2002 and 2005 before briefly returning in 2019 as a behind-the-scenes Executive Director.

On Developmentally Speaking, Bischoff ruled out the idea of working full-time at WWE's Performance Center:

"My heart would but my brain would talk myself out of it, would talk my heart out of it. There's a fair amount that I miss about the professional wrestling industry, and working with talent, directing talent, especially when it comes to mic work and their character and all that, I think I have a lot to offer in that regard. But, at this stage of my life, I don't see that happening." [11:51 – 12:24]

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Future stars usually hone their craft at the Performance Center before appearing on NXT. Once they have established themselves on the developmental brand, wrestlers receive call-ups to main roster shows RAW and SmackDown.

Why Eric Bischoff is unsure about a full-time WWE return

The Performance Center is located in Orlando, Florida. The training facility launched in 2013 and was the brainchild of NXT founder Triple H.

Ad

Eric Bischoff resides in Cody, Wyoming, and does not think he is ready to move across America for another job in the wrestling business:

"There's a lot of other things that are important to me right now that would make that kind of thing very difficult. For example, for me, moving to Florida, that would be a significant change in my life and I'm not sure that I'm ready for that, or would be interested in that, a better way to say it. I know I'm not ready. I'm not sure I could be convinced it's a good idea for me." [12:24 – 12:43]

Ad

Bischoff has made sporadic wrestling appearances in recent years. On December 4, 2024, he appeared on NXT with Ridge Holland and Trick Williams.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback