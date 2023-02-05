WWE Hall of Famer's indie promotion partnering up with NXT

Texas-based indie promotion Reality of Wrestling, which is run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, has announced a new partnership with WWE NXT moving forward.

Reality of Wrestling (ROW) was founded in 2005 by the former five-time world champion and has helped train and breed some of the industry's current crop of talent. This includes names like Kylie Rae, Alex Gracia, AQA, and current Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. The promotion has also previously collaborated with IMPACT Wrestling.

Now, ROW will be taking another step forward as they plan to begin using talent from WWE's third brand at their events. The company's official Twitter account put out a statement today revealing the pairing and has announced that Ivy Niles will be competing at their February 11th event in Texas.

"Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else."

Booker T also commented on the news, where he promoted the February 11th event and expressed his excitement for what is to come.

"Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don’t miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can’t wait to see @ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena!"

NXT holds their Vengeance Day premium live event later today

While the collaboration will now create a nice crop of young talent for the Tuesday night show, the developmental brand will still need to focus on its current programming, which includes today's Vengeance Day premium live event in North Carolina.

The show will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending his title against Grayson Waller in a steel cage.

Will you be watching the Vengeance Day premium live event tonight?

