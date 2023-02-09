Terrence and Terrell Hughes, sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, have reflected on Vince McMahon yelling at a former Retribution member for accidentally dropping their phone on the floor during a segment.

The faction was created during the Pandemic Era, and it consisted of several wrestlers including Mace, Dijak (formerly T-BAR), Mia Yim (Reckoning), Shane Thorne (Slapjack) and Mercedes Martinez (Retaliation). They all wore masks and were known for ambushing other WWE personnel. Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of the group, but they disbanded several months later due to poor reception from fans and critics.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Terrell Hughes recalled Vince McMahon getting angry at an unnamed talent who was part of Retribution.

"They notice every little thing, too. One of the guys from Retribution dropped his phone, and I don't know why he brought his phone, but he dropped his phone, and the producers and Vince and them were yelling at him. If there was a crowd and there's a lot of people, I feel like they would've missed it, but they notice every little thing," said Terrell. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Terrence Hughes on the difference between working for AEW and WWE

In the same interview, Terrence Hughes commented on the difference between working under Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, stating:

"I think with AEW, Tony's a little bit different. He would come up to us and actually give feedback, the matches and stuff like that, and then the agents will usually come and watch. For WWE, Vince doesn't come up to you, so it's a little different," said Terrence.

Terrence and Terrell Hughes have been backstage at WWE events and have also competed in AEW Dark and Dark Elevation on YouTube. They are collectively known as TNT.

