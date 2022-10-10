"He really stood up for me." - WWE Hall of Famer says Bret Hart saved famous feud

WWE Legend The Godfather recently detailed how Bret Hart fought a feud to work with him in the 90s.

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Godfather had a number of gimmicks during his tenure with the World Wrestling Federation. He portrayed the MMA-inspired Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather of Right To Censor. He also portrayed Papa Shango, an eerie voodoo priest with a vendetta against babyface wrestlers.

During a recent interview with Title Match Wrestling, The Godfather described working with a number of WWE legends. One of the names to come up was Bret "The Hitman" Hart. The Godfather outlined one instance of Bret sticking up for him backstage. Former WWE producer Pat Patterson apparently claimed that the real-life Charles Wright couldn't work and that he'd hurt Bret's career. Bret, however, had faith in the at-the-time Papa Shango, and that the two would work together on a program.

"I think Bret wrote this in his book, that Pat told him that I would hurt his career and I couldn't work and I couldn't do this, and I was gonna bring him down. And he said 'nah that dude can work and I'm gonna a work with him and I have no problem.' So he really stood up for me, and we had some really good matches." he said (2:13 - 2:33)

When was Bret Hart's last WWE appearance?

Bret Hart was last seen on WWE programming at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

At the event, the former WWE Champion was pictured in the crowd, doubtless as an homage to WWE's last UK stadium show, thirty years ago. In the event of SummerSlam 1992, Bret famously defended the Intercontinental Championship against The British Bulldog.

Prior to this, Bret appeared backstage at the 2019 Royal Rumble in a segment with Seth Rollins. His final WWE match was on Monday Night RAW in September 2011, where he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

